DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Candle’s parent company is making transition plans, which will result in the closure of the division’s corporate headquarters in South Deerfield.

A statement from Newell Brands sent to 22News stated that they are closing the office as part of their company-wide restructuring plan, which will result in the elimination of approximately 13% of office positions by the end of the year. The remaining employees who work in the offices will be transferred to other facilities in South Deerfield and Whately.

The decision does not affect the Yankee Candle lab, their flagship retail store on Route 5, or their manufacturing and distribution sites. There is no date yet set for the closure of the offices, but it is expected to happen sometime before the end of the first quarter in March.

“The decision is part of a broader effort to adapt to new ways of working, encourage greater collaboration, reduce overhead and use our real estate more effectively,” the statement reads.

There was no information immediately available as to how many local workers were affected by Newell’s planned job cuts.