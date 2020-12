WYANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Wyantskill man has been arrested for second degree criminal contempt and unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. State Police claim 49-year-old Richard Vooris both violated a stay-away court order and sent an intimate photo of the complainant to another person.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Vooris was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Watertown Court and is scheduled to appear on February 18, 2021.