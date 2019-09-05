WWI medal returns to local family

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.Y(NEWS10)—Frederick W. Beisswanger was wounded in action on October 2, 1918. He was awarded the Lady of Columbia Wound Certificate and was honorably discharged.

Beisswanger never really talked about the war with his family. Sometime over the years his certificate disappeared. Decades later it was found at an estate sale in Paso Robles, California.

The person who found it reached out to Purple Hearts Reunited, a nonprofit organization that seeks to return lost, stolen or missed placed military medals of valor to veterans or their families.