ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 15, Heroes Hideout at the Colonie Center will be hosting “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. DiBiase headlined the 2010 WWE Hall of Fame and Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

The two will be at Heroes Hideout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be available for signings and photo opportunities. This will be DiBiase’s first signing with his new Funko Pop!

For those that cannot make the event, Heroes Hideout will be live on Whatnot at 11:30 a.m. with chances to purchase autographs. Mail-in items can also be sent to P.O. Box 50212, Albany, NY, 12205, prior to July 14. Please include a post-it note with the order number, preference of color, and location of signature on the item. Fees for signings are:

Ted DiBiase

Autograph: $40

Photo Op: $40

Autograph + Photo Op Combo: $60

Autograph Ultimate Edition/Pop: $50

Ultimate Edition/Pop Combo: $70

Mail in (Funko Pop): $50

Regular Main in: $40

VIP: $160 (3 Autographs on any item, 1 Photo Op, Front of the Line access, and VIP Lounge)

Jake Roberts