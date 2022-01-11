WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley coming to Capital Region

ALBANY, NY. (NEWS10)- Legendary wrestler Mick Foley will be coming to WAMC’s The Linda in Albany on June 8. Foley is famous for hardcore style wrestling that has left him with multiple scars that include missing a part of his ear.

Foley published his autobiography “Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks” in 1999. In the book he talks about his early hardcore wrestling career as well as his rise to fame in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The book went on to become a New York Times Bestseller.

WWE wrestling fans may remember him as “Mankind” but he’s also wrestled under the name “Cactus Jack” and “Dude Love.” One of his most memorable matches from 1996 was a Hell in a Cell match with the “Undertaker.”

Foley retired from wrestling in 2000 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, according to the WWE’s website. He returned to television in 2016 spending two weeks as Raw’s general manager before he was fired.

June 8 Foley will be sharing some of the stories from his book with the audience. General admission tickets are $30. For $75 fans can get a VIP ticket to meet Foley after the show which includes a photo op and signed 8×10 photo. VIP fans can also bring one item for Foley to sign.

The Linda requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. Facemasks are also required. For more information about The Linda visit their website. Tickets for Foley’s Nice Day Tour can be purchased on Eventbrite.