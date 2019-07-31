WURD: PHONE SCAM: State Police warn of scammers posing as New York State troopers

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — The clock strikes 10 p.m. on a Friday night when the "Parent Patrol" enters a popular playground in suburban Reykjavik. The teens turn down the music and reach for their phones to check the time: It's ticking into curfew.

Every weekend, parents all over the Icelandic capital embark on a two-hour evening walk around their neighborhood, checking on youth hangouts.