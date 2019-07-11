Today is Thursday, July 11, 2019. This is The Wakeup Rundown from NEWS10 ABC. For more on the stories in today’s podcast, head to NEWS10.com or #WakeUpWith10 every weekday morning starting at 4:30 am.
WURD: It’s Opening Day at the Track! And why falling asleep with the TV on could be linked to weight gain
Today is Thursday, July 11, 2019. This is The Wakeup Rundown from NEWS10 ABC. For more on the stories in today’s podcast, head to NEWS10.com or #WakeUpWith10 every weekday morning starting at 4:30 am.