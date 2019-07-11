WURD: It’s Opening Day at the Track! And why falling asleep with the TV on could be linked to weight gain

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's new government says it is recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president, saying this would align Greece with the European Union's joint position.

The foreign ministry announcement Friday reverses the previous government's position, which had aligned itself with embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Around 50 countries have recognized Guaido as interim president, asserting Maduro's re-election last year was illegitimate.