WURD: Albany City Schools say student was approached while walking to middle school

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg urged students Thursday to speak out against racial bias when they experience it or witness it, and he faulted President Donald Trump for deepening the nation's racial divide.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor fielded a series of questions about race relations after encountering a group of Midwestern students in Los Angeles while he was on a tour of a business that was co-founded by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.