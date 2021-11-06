WTRY’s celebrates its 20th year as the capital region’s holiday music station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Albany’s iHeartMedia celebrates its twentieth year as a holiday music station for listeners in the Capital Region on 98.3 TRY. Fans can now listen to “The Greatest Hits of Christmas,” music that is broadcasting around the clock.

On-air personalities Jaime Roberts, Kristina, and Marc Coppola will continue to host the station’s programming. Tune in to festive holiday favorites by Bing Crosby, Michael Bublé, The Jackson 5, Mariah Carey, Burl Ives, and more.

“We’re excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary of holiday music,” said Kristen Delaney, Area President for iHeartMedia Albany. “As families look to celebrate a more ‘normal’ holiday season this year, we are thrilled to be a continued part of that celebration with them.”

Fans can listen to 98.3 TRY “The Greatest Hits of Christmas,” on 98.3 FM or the station’s website, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the app.