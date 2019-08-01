WTEN/WXXA Names new Vice President and General Manager

ALBANY, New York and IRVING, Texas — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that Jerry Brehm has been named Vice President and General Manager of WTEN-TV (ABC) and associated mobile / digital operations, including News10.com, serving the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY market (DMA #59). In his new role, he will also oversee Nexstar’s relationship with Shield Media-owned WXXA-TV (FOX) under a joint sales agreement. Since 2015, Mr. Brehm has served as the Director of Sales of WTEN-TV and News10.com where he was responsible for managing all aspects of the station’s broadcast and digital sales operations. Mr. Brehm will assume his new responsibilities immediately and will report to Theresa Underwood, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Jerry Brehm replaces Ron Romines who was promoted to Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

An accomplished industry executive and Albany native, Jerry Brehm’s career spans over three decades with expertise in local and national sales management and multimedia marketing including television, radio, digital and outdoor. During his tenure as WTEN-TV Director of Sales, Mr. Brehm developed and led highly effective teams and implemented sales, marketing and digital media initiatives that drove increased revenue shares. Before joining Nexstar, Mr. Brehm served as the National Sales Manager for KOVR-TV (CBS) in Sacramento, CA where he was responsible for overseeing the station’s agency relationships and developing revenue-generating strategies for the station’s national, political and digital advertising verticals. Prior to his tenure at KOVR-TV, he served as General Sales Manager for KHTK radio and before that worked for Clear Channel Communications’ radio station cluster in Sacramento. Earlier in his career, he served as Director of Sales for KCRA-TV in Sacramento and KMOV-TV in St. Louis, MO. Mr. Brehm began his career in Albany at WNYT-TV (NBC) where he started in television sales and was later promoted to various sales management roles at the station.

Commenting on the appointment, Theresa Underwood stated, “Jerry’s sales leadership and entrepreneurial approach is reflected in the outstanding revenue performance in our Albany operations, market share growth and increased level of service by delivering unique local marketing solutions for our clients. Localism is a top priority at Nexstar and for over 30 years Jerry has consistently demonstrated his strong commitment to serving the needs and interests of local communities he has served throughout his career. A well-respected leader, Jerry has built high-achieving, deeply engaged sales teams who have established enduring partnerships with local advertisers, businesses and community organizations by providing unparalleled client service and results-driven marketing opportunities across all screes and devices. He brings to his new position a deep understanding of Nexstar and our critical functions including exclusive local content production, digital and social media integration, local and national sales and strategic planning across multiple media platforms. Importantly, he has been a key contributor to new business development in this market and during his tenure has consistently exceeded economic goals. Jerry is taking the logical next step in his professional career and we have the highest degree of confidence in his ability to continue elevating the level of value and service that WTEN-TV and News10.com provide to the greater Albany community.”

Commenting on his new role, Jerry Brehm stated, “Nexstar’s long-term success reflects its core commitment to the local viewers and advertisers across each of the individual markets it serves. I am grateful to expand my service to the outstanding community where I grew up and where many of my close business relationships, family and personal friends reside. With this promotion, I will utilize the experience and deep relationships built over my career to generate positive results and enhanced client and community service while strengthening the dominant position of our Albany-Schenectady-Troy television and digital operations. I look forward to taking on this new role at Nexstar and working alongside the exceptional broadcast and digital teams at WTEN-TV and News10.com as we continue to build upon the foundation of client service excellence and local content innovation across our multi-distribution marketing solutions platform.”

Mr. Brehm earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Siena College. He is a former member of the CBS Affiliates Board and has been actively involved in local community, business and industry organizations throughout his entire career.

Jerry and his wife Judy reside in Slingerlands and have been married for 35 years. They are the proud parents of three sons; Joe, Trevor and Conor.

