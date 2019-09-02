WTEN to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — WTEN will be among 171 Nexstar stations across the country that will start their daily broadcasts with the playing of the United States National Anthem.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day and Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition. 

Starting September 2, the national anthem will be played right before our morning show, at 3:59 a.m., every day on WTEN. 

The anthem will be played by emerging talented artists who will record their own unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner at Belmont University’s Ocean Way Studios.

This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents.

