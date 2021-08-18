WSWHE BOCES job fair in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 18, the WSWHE BOCES will be hosting an in-person job fair from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ballard Road Conference Center, 267 Ballard Road in Wilton.

Positions WSWHE BOCES is seeking:

Secondary Teachers

Substitute Teachers

Teaching Assistants

Teacher Aides

School Nurses

School Social Workers

O&M Staff

And more.

There will be on-site interviews where it is recommended that you bring two letters of reference and a resume. An online registration form is available to those who would like to have an interview or speak with someone specific that day.

WSWHE BOCES serves over 38,000 students of all ages and abilities in 31 rural and city/suburban districts, in a five-county region. The Career and Technical Education Division provides training to high school students who are interested in careers in such fields as automotive, carpentry, conservation and forestry, cosmetology, culinary, HVAC, horse care, horticulture, nursing and advanced technology. The Exceptional Learners Division provides a continuum of services for special needs students, including those with autism and social deficits, from Pre-K through age 21. School Support Services offers a range of services for districts including data analysis, technology support and communication and public relations services.