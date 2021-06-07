WSWHE BOCES goes from hands-on to new tech through IBM internship opportunities

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren-Saratoga-Washington-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is still working to get students into hands-on work, even after a year of much remote employment and new challenges. But remote work is taking a role, too.

Now, WSWHE BOCES is giving students a new opportunity in partnership with SUNY Adirondack. Their Southern Adirondack P-TECH program is sending 15 BOCES students to IBM’s P-TECH remote internship program.

Those students will be among 1,000 remote interns who will be learning professional skills in financial, technology and life skill areas.

“Choosing the P-TECH program takes a lot of dedication and hard work on their part,” said WSWHE BOCES Lead Coordinator Kim Wegner. “Earning this internship shows how well the P-TECH curriculum aligns with industry.”

WSWHE BOCES helps students in North Country counties build trade skills that can lead to employment opportunities.

In a release on Monday, the BOCES chapter cited data from the World Economic Forum that closing existing skills gaps could add 11.5 trillion dollars to the worldwide GDP between now and 2028, and said opportunities like this help them to play a role in closing that gap.

IBM created the P-TECH program in 2011 to bring workforce training to high school and community college students across the country.

“The traditional pathways into highly-skilled jobs are changing for the better, becoming more inclusive and accessible to people from all walks of life,” said Obed Louissaint, IBM Senior Vice President of transformation and culture. “These U.S. based programs were created to level the playing field, create economic opportunity through skills, and build a technology workforce that resembles the country.”