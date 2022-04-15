WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department arrested a woman for arson after a structure fire in Watervliet. Helena M. Hall, 34, of Cohoes, allegedly started a fire at a resident on Broadway and damaged a vehicle.

On April 12, at around 1:37 a.m., Watervliet Police responded to a structure fire at 1409 Broadway. When fire units arrived, they observed a heavy fire condition at the basement apartment entryway. All 12 occupants in the building were safely evacuated with no injuries.

A vehicle nearby the residence sustained extensive damage that is not a result of the fire. It was determined that the resident of 1409 Broadway fire owned the vehicle.



An investigation was conducted by the Watervliet Police Department, Watervliet Fire Department, and the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control. They concluded that Helena M. Hall intentionally started the fire, along with damaging a vehicle owned by one of the residents. Hall was arrested and charged.

Charges:

Arson in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

12 counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (Felony)

Hall was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.