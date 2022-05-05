WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department is looking to identify the two individuals in regards to an ongoing traffic investigation. The video and pictures of the two subjects are below.





Watervliet Police wants to remind community members that operating illegal dirt bikes and scooters recklessly on city streets is not only dangerous but illegal. Drivers will be ticketed and illegal dirt bikes will be seized.

Any information can be directed to FIO@watervliet.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.