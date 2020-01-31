Wounded warriors learn to ski and snowboard

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wounded veterans and their families, 28 to be exact, have made their way to Windham Mountain to participate in Warriors in Motion, a program that teaches them how to ski and snowboard.

This is the 17th annual event that is put on by the Adaptive Sports Foundation. It promotes not only physical health, but mental health as well. The program gives the veterans a sense of camaraderie all while having fun learning a new sport.

“Unfortunately, somethings happened and I had a hard time adjusting coming back, but this place makes everything—- it’s a safety net for me. That’s what it feels like. It’s safe and they are so thorough and comforting. I love it. This program is amazing. ASF is amazing,” said Veteran Michael Chernetesky.

Windham Mountain has provided the veterans with complimentary lift tickets and adventure park passes. The event continues throughout the weekend.

