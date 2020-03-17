Would-be thieves try to steal entire ATM, but just knock it over, Chapel Hill police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of would-be thieves in a stolen pickup truck tried to steal an entire ATM at a bank in Chapel Hill early Sunday, police say.

The incident was reported around 5:45 a.m. at the Bank of America at 851 Willow Drive, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.

Two masked men—at least one carrying a large pry bar—tried to take the ATM, police say. They attached a chain to the stolen pickup truck and wrapped the chain around the ATM.

However, photos from the scene show the ATM just fell over, and the theft was unsuccessful. Police say they do not believe any money was taken.

The white pickup truck—with “NYC, LLC Underground Construction” on the side—was stolen from a construction site on Dobbins Drive, according to police.

The truck has a license plate of EZ7754. Anyone who spots the truck should call 911 to report the location, police say.

