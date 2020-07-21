World’s Largest Garage Sale canceled in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another North Country event was canceled this week in response to continued safety risks surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 World’s Largest Garage Sale was canceled Monday. The yearly event, which regularly draws thousands of shoppers to Warrensburg, was sett for October 2-4. The event welcomes over 500 vendors to take over the length of Main Street and some neighborhood streets to sell antiques, toys, collectibles and more.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly,” Executive Director Suzanne Tyler said in a press release. “We have been in frequent talks with local and state officials as well as our partners in the community. We feel that it is our responsibility to help flatten the coronavirus curve and keep our community safe.”

Next year’s garage sale event is set for October 1-3, 2021.

