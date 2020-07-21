World’s Largest Garage Sale canceled in Warrensburg

News
Posted: / Updated:
Tagged knick-knacks at a garage sale

Tagged knick-knacks at a garage sale. (Rob Swatski / Flickr / CC BY-NC 2.0)

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another North Country event was canceled this week in response to continued safety risks surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 World’s Largest Garage Sale was canceled Monday. The yearly event, which regularly draws thousands of shoppers to Warrensburg, was sett for October 2-4. The event welcomes over 500 vendors to take over the length of Main Street and some neighborhood streets to sell antiques, toys, collectibles and more.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly,” Executive Director Suzanne Tyler said in a press release. “We have been in frequent talks with local and state officials as well as our partners in the community. We feel that it is our responsibility to help flatten the coronavirus curve and keep our community safe.”

Next year’s garage sale event is set for October 1-3, 2021.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga