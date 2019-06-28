World’s largest bounce house headed to Ballston Spa this weekend

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The world’s largest bounce house (Guinness Book approved!) is coming to Ballston Spa this weekend!

The Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour is rolling into town at the Ellms Family farm on Charlton Road in Ballston Spa, bringing with it a 10,000 square-foot bounce house, a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course, a unique inflatable space themed wonderland and much more!

The record-holding bounce house includes a basketball court, giant slide, and a massive ball pit.

The inflatable fun has areas and sessions for all ages, adults included, so bring the entire family to bounce the weekend away to the sounds of a professional DJ with nightclub quality lights and sound equipment.

The Big Bounce America Tour opens Friday, June 28 and continues Saturday and Sunday at the Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa. Tickets start at $16, with passes available for the entire festival, or specifically for the bounce house.

For more information or to purchase tickets head to https://thebigbounceamerica.com/