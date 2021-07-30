World War II veterans prepare for Dream Flight

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Ten local World War II veterans are preparing for an upcoming flight, making their dreams come true.



“You just can’t imagine the smiles. We call it a time machine because they go in and they’re 95 years old and come out and it seems like they’re 50,” said Darryl Fisher, Pilot & Founder of Dream Flights.



As a way of thanking veterans for their service, members of Dream Flights— a non-profit organization, has teamed up with Veterans United. They will be meeting Capital Region veterans on August 5th at the Schenectady County Airport to give them an experience of a lifetime.



“We’ll take them on a 20 minute flight around the countryside just checking it out,” said Fisher.



Pilots will be taking them up in fully restored Boeing Stearman biplanes— the same type of aircraft used to train military aviators in World War II.



“Once they get loaded in the planes, it’s almost like you see ages wipe off of them and then when they land, they act like the ages have wiped off of them,” explained Pam Swan, Veterans United Home Loans. And the families are so excited and the veterans are just giddy.”



Next week will be the first time the Dream Flights organization will be flying in New York State.



“If that joy lasts for a month or a year, think of the impact that could be on the last of their lives. And many of these guys are 95-100 years old, and it’s very exciting to watch,” said Swan.



Already, over 1,000 World War II veterans across the country have requested to take part in Dream Flights Operation September Freedom Tour.



“It’s just a really cool way of saying, thank you for everything,” said Fisher.