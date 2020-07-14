World War II poster exhibit at Chapman mirrors fight against coronavirus

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chapman Museum is a few months later than anticipated on opening their World War II propaganda exhibit. But now, even as museum business is heavily impacted by COVID-19, the “everyone do your part” attitude reflects a lot of coronavirus safety here and now.

Over 100 posters were donated by Link Cathers, a one-time local who formed his collection during the war. Now the most impactful works of art are on display at the Glens Falls museum, and show just how many ways Americans during World War II were asked to contribute to a common cause.

The museum is currently open at 10 a.m. daily, with a noon closing period to go through and clean. They are also exploring online event options using avenues like Zoom.

