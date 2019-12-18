World renowned chef opens new pizza restaurant at Albany international Airport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The newest restaurant is open at Albany International Airport. Wednesday, Wolfgang Puck Pizza joined with Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and Burger King opening just passed the TSA checkpoint.

What makes this pizza restaurant possible are the ovens. The oven is at 800° and uses a powerful fan to cook the pizza in 90 seconds. The crew has been working hard to learn how to make Mr. Pucks pizza and the staff at Albany airport and passengers got to try out their creations over the past few weeks.

Pizza is not the only thing on the menu, they have chicken wings and Asian chicken salads.

County executive Dan McCoy was on hand for the pie cutting ceremony. McCoy space along with members of the media got to make their very own pies today.