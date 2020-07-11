World Population Day

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — July 11 is World Population Day, but it is not necessarily a cause for celebration.

The United Nations created World Population Day in 1989 to raise awareness about the issue of overpopulation.

On this World Population Day, there are 7.7 billion humans on our planet.

It took thousands of years for the global population to hit 5 billion, which was in 1987.

Now just 32 years later, we are closing in on 8 billion.

The UN is hoping we will use this day to think about the problems caused by overpopulation.

They hope we will find the answers to challenges of how to feed and care for so many people.

