World Health Organization encourages playing video games

(CNN) — The World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraging people to play video games amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Ambassador to the WHO tweeted his support, asking people to help continue social distancing efforts by picking up a game and helping save lives.
He used the hash tag “Play Apart Together” as part of the WHO’s growing movement to unite people around the world while also keeping their distance.
The WHO’s recommendation is significant because in the past the organization classified video game addiction as an official mental health disorder.
Several U.S. game companies are joining the movement by making certain content available for free or adding new features and extra rewards.
