World-famous stowaway owl gets own bobblehead

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The fame of Rockefeller, the stowaway owl, has caused the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to create an adorable bobblehead of the owl. The little owl is now at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, waiting to be released back into the wild, possibly on Saturday.

Rockefeller’s bobblehead is only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum online store. Each little Rockefeller is $25, with five dollars from every sale going to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.

“This has been a wild year, and when we saw pictures of Rockefeller and heard his story, we knew there needed to be a Rockefeller bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this bobblehead will bring a lot of smiles to people while also raising funds for a great organization that is helping get him back into the wild.”

Production is underway, and the expected delivery is in February.