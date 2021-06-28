World Awareness Children’s Museum offering summer camp

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – World Awareness Children’s Museum has announced its Summer Camp 2021 schedule. WACM will be hosting four weeks of summer camp with options for children of all ages. Camp starts on July 5 and goes for the entire month of July.

Schedule:

Week 1, July 5-9: Messy Art Camp, 3rd grade and up

Week 2, July 12-16: Under the Sea Camp, preschool and kindergarten

Week 3, July 19-23: Around the World Camp, kindergarten through 3rd grade

Week 4, July 26-30: Super Secret Spy Camp, 3rd grade and up

Camp sessions are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with optional before and aftercare available at an additional cost. Pricing is $175 a child per week for Museum Members and $225 a child per week for Not-Yet-Members. Camp sessions are limited to 12 children.

To register you can call (518) 793-2773, email, or visit their ticket website.