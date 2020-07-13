World Awareness Children’s Museum keeps hands-on learning safe with summer camp

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hands-on learning is tricky during a pandemic, with COVID-19 keeping kids out of schools and away from some learning opportunities. Starting this week, the World Awareness Children’s Museum is holding a summer day camp series to keep kids curious.

Parents are asked to fill out two forms to enter their child in the program, which runs through the summer. Classes cost $150 for current museum members, $200 per child for non-members.

