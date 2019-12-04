World Awareness Children’s Museum joins Hometown Holidays weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city is celebrating the season with this weekend’s Hometown Holidays event, and the World Awareness Children’s Museum is joining in.

The museum, located at 89 Warren St., will be offering make-your-own holiday cards and a hot chocolate bar on Friday from 5-8 p.m., right after the lighting of the tree in City Park.

The museum is also closing out the weekend by holding their monthly free admission day on Sunday.

On Monday, families can come learn about the start of the Scandinavian Christmas season with St. Lucia’s Day, or Luciadagen. Children will hear the story behind the holiday and enjoy festive treats and crafts.

also reaching past Glens Falls this weekend, and will have a booth Sunday at the 2nd annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt in Lake George.