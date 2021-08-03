World Awareness Children’s Museum hides art around Queensbury for family scavenger hunt

Staff at Sprinkles ice cream shop in Queensbury, N.Y. pose with a piece of art from the World Awareness Children’s Museum, as part of the Adirondack Art Scavenger Hunt. (Photo: World Awareness Children’s Museum)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, the World Awareness Children’s Museum has laid some clues, marked spots with Xs, and is leaving the rest up to those with the itch to do some treasure hunting.

On Monday, the museum officially launched its “Adirondack Art Scavenger Hunt” program. Until Oct. 1, families can hunt around eight different locations around Queensbury to find artwork from the museum, hidden in familiar locations.

The full list of locations with art waiting to be found includes:

Adirondacks Welcome Center rest stop, I-87N, between exits 17 and 18

Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road

The Fun Spot, 1035 State Route 9

Good Vibes 518 Nutrition, 756 Upper Glen St., Suite 12

Rick’s Bike Shop, 368 Ridge St.

Rocksport Indoor Climbing and Outdoor Guiding Service, 54 Carey Road

Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe, 60 Glenwood Ave.

Warren County Historical Society, 50 Gurney Lane

An employee at Rick’s Bike Shop in Queensbury, N.Y. stands next to an art piece from the World Awareness Children’s Museum, placed in the store as part of the Adirondack Art Scavenger Hunt. (Photo: World Awareness Children’s Museum)

Scavenger hunters can take photos of their finds and come back to the museum on Warren Street in Glens Falls to collect prizes in exchange.

Prizes include a coupon book with deals for local businesses, a free museum pass and a water bottle. The first 10 families to find every hidden artwork will also receive free movie tickets for Regal Entertainment at the Aviation Mall.