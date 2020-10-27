WorkSmart offering free expert help to Glens Falls region businesses

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – WorkSmart, a collaborative workspace business downtown, is starting free consultations for local businesses in the region starting on Nov. 2.

Experts will be on-staff at WorkSmart, located at 3 Warren St., Suite 2, in Glens Falls, offering assistance in fields such as graphic design, search engine optimization, finance and more, all aimed at helping the local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Business owners are overwhelmed,” said Christy Alexander, Founder of WorkSmart, in a press release. “They are trying to adapt and save the businesses they’ve put their heart and soul into. We want to give our small business community every chance to survive.”

The Ask an Expert program is designed to help business owners in the region identify steps to take to adjust to post-coronavirus business. Business owners can find out more at https://www.worksmartgf.com/expert, or by calling at (518) 480-7849.

