Worker pinned by construction collapse at site of Catskill Stewart’s

CATSKILL, NY. (NEWS10) — A worker was pinned under the wooden framework of the new Stewart’s Shop under construction at the corner of West Bridge Street and West Main Street Friday afternoon. The man, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a local area hospital after being rescued by first responders.
Catskill Police Lieutenant Ronald Frascello said the incident is under investigation by Catskill Police.
Catskill Fire Department, Catskill Rescue Squad and the village’s building inspector responded to the scene, Frascello said.
Village planners approved the new 3,996-square-foot Stewart’s Shop in May. The new store will have two gas pumps and was on schedule to be completed in October, Village President Vincent Seeley said last month.
This story is developing.
