Work continues at the old Lombardo’s building which is set to become a Hattie’s fried chicken restaurant.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sound of power tools buzzed from inside the nearly 100-year-old former Lombardo’s on Madison Avenue in Albany Wednesday. The Italian restaurant, considered by many to be an Albany institution, closed in 2018, and will soon take on some Louisiana charm.

The building is on its way to transforming into Hattie’s, a popular fried chicken spot with locations in Wilton, at the track, and in Downtown Saratoga. The Business for Good Foundation, which turns restaurants into nonprofits that put money back into the community, announced two years ago it would be bringing a location to Albany’s South End.

“We are hoping to really make a strong presence in the area and invite other restaurants to come and open,” said Beth Alexander, Director of Hospitality for Hattie’s, “and really bring some life back into that neighborhood.”

The iconic Lombardo’s sign no longer adorns the side of the building. Alexander said her team has worked with the Historic Albany Foundation to have the original sign maker change the lettering to read “Hattie’s” while keeping the famous look of the sign.

“We really wanted to be careful and preserve as much of the history of Lombardo’s [as possible],” Alexander had, adding that Hattie’s is an historic restaurant as well.

Some South End residents told NEWS10 they are looking forward to Hattie’s and what it will bring to the area. However, Travon Jackson, lead sponsor of the South End Grocery located across the street, does have concerns about how it could impact neighboring restaurants.

“That will now create three chicken restaurants on the same block, which comes with some of its own concerns around the neighborhood and how it impacts the other businesses,” Jackson told NEWS10. “The best they can do is try to mitigate that concern and be fair to people, but that’s not something you can judge before you see it in action, so I’m certainly willing to give them a chance.”

“We’re thrilled to help their business as well,” Alexander said of the nearby fried chicken spots, “we are not here to take anyone’s business. We are here to enhance people’s business.”

Alexander also said they plan on holding a job fair and hope to hire local people for their staff. Business for Good boasts good pay and healthcare benefits for people who work at their restaurants. Hattie’s Albany was originally slated for a Spring or Summer opening back in 2022. They are now looking at a Fall 2023 target opening.