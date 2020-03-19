Work-life balance, while working from home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus outbreak has caused many to work from home.

While this means you can get things done from the comfort of your couch, it’s important to stay focused and on-track.

Getting your technology organized will not only make things easier on you, but will also help separate your work-life from your home-life. That means keeping a laptop and charger in-sight while designating a specific room for work purposes.

If you have a family, multi-tasking can be a challenge. Experts suggest it’s best they know when you are working and when you’re not so they can limit disruptions. Balancing family time is a top-priority and as more information unfolds, it’s important to get together and talk about the latest updates.

“It’s really important for couples and families to contain that so I suggest 30 mins a day,” Relationship expert, Dr. Laura Berman, said. “Discuss newest information, make a plan of how you are going to handle it and then the rest of your time together take advantage of it be positive it will minimize anxiety and maximize connection.”

Although stressful times, they say it’s best to avoid aruging in front of kids and to use this extra time around the house for bonding and making your family stronger.