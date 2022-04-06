TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For years, the Uncle Sam parking garage was the place to park if you were heading to downtown Troy, especially on the weekends for the farmers market. But, since it was ordered closed by the city in July of 2021, the property has sat empty.

NEWS10 spoke with the son of David Bryce, the garage’s owner, and he says plans are starting to come together to tear the structure down. “We’re starting with taking it down kind of. Demolition is going to start within the next month once it’s down it will be a temporary surface lot to bring more parking to the city,” says Denton Bryce.

On Wednesday, the windows were removed from the sky bridge that connects to the structure. Carmella Mantello, Troy’s city council president, says right now, crews are working on eliminating any asbestos that may remain in the property.

“On one hand, I’m really pleased to hear that it’s on the brink of being demolished over the next few months, on the other hand there is the concern that I do not want to see a pit in the middle of our city,” Mantello says.

The garage, which was built in 1974, was ordered to close after concerns over its structural integrity. According to Mantello, David Bryce must meet with the city’s planning commission later this month. Mantello also says she would like to see a plan in place for the property within a year, one that includes trees to hide the demolition.

As to what will come next for the location, Denton Bryce would not reveal any details other than, “keep your eyes open, it will be pretty exciting.”

In July of 2021, Troy City Mayor Patrick Madden said his office received numerous complaints regarding the garage. After the city’s code enforcement and engineering departments inspected the garage, they deemed the it not safe. “Our engineer saw conditions that concerned him we so have closed the garage to protect the public health and safety,” says Madden. This isn’t the first time the garage has closed because of safety concerns.