Words fly by megaphone at rally to defund Glens Falls Police Department

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of between 20 and 30 people gathered at City Park on Monday afternoon to call for the defunding of Glens Falls Police Department.

They were met across the lawn by another group, about the same size, of counterprotesters holding American flags and signs in support of local officers.

Rally organizer Wayne Denton said that those in attendance for the rally were there not out of reaction towards a specific event in the Glens Falls community, but instead to ask for the department to be consolidated with the Warren County Police Department.

Denton read statistics on the black population in Glens Falls as opposed to the arrest rate in the city within the last year. The black population in the city was 1.7 percent in 2019, as compared to an arrest rate for black residents of 9.78 percent.

“It’s something that usually gets pushed under the rug,” Denton said. “It’s a low percentage, ‘we can’t have that problem here.'”

Attendees listen to rules of conduct at a rally to defund Glens Falls Police Department in Glens Falls on Monday.

Also behind the movement was an economic analysis of the Glens Falls Police Department’s budget, $4.4 million for last year. That analysis shows 14.3 percent of arrests being tied to drug addiction, and another 19.1 percent tied to what Denton referred to as criminalization of mental health. One goal of the rally was to speak up for those funds to be reallocated to better serve the community, as well as those living with addiction and mental illness.

Denton and a group of ralliers made aware of the event largely over social media gathered at City Park starting at around 3 p.m. Monday, going over goals, rules of conduct and safety procedures before marching to City Hall on Ridge Street.

Across the park and a line of Glens Falls Police officers, counterprotesters held signs vocalizing support for the department. Among them was Mike Kibling, organizer of the North Country Deplorables group, which demonstrates in support of President Donald Trump in the city.

Kibling and others spoke over megaphones, telling ralliers to go home and asking what the department had done to deserve the rally. The ralliers rarely responded to those questions and comments.

“I can see that you weren’t good at listening to your teachers,” Denton said to Kibling at once point, after Kibling and others had called for Denton to turn up his microphone.

Pro-police protesters and Glens Falls Police officers stand in city park Monday at a rally to defund the police department.

“The people you were supposed to be helping got hurt”

As one pro-police attendee who didn’t give his name pointed out to a News 10 reporter, not everyone on his side of the park was with any one particular group.

One demonstrator, Tom Chandler, said that defunding the police was the wrong way to go about things, and was already leading to stigma against police and corrections officers.

“You understand what’s happening in Albany, Schenectady, New York, Detroit, Portland, Seattle, Rennsalear,” Chandler said by megaphone. “The people you were supposed to be helping got hurt.”

Chandler’s message was that things would only get worse if police officers were dehumanized.

“And the body count is going to be incredible,” he said.

Glens Falls Police officers separate sides at a rally to defund the department Monday in Glens Falls.

The Glens Falls Police Department held a line between the two groups, having civil conversations with members on both sides.

One man from the pro-police side repeatedly approached officers, saying that he didn’t think they should be allowing the rally to take place. Each time, he was asked by police and protesters to stand down.

The rally made its way to City Hall, at around 4:15, but didn’t stay there for more than 15 minutes. Ralliers stood in close quarters with Kibling, who continued to speak loudly via megaphone over them as they discussed the reasons they felt the department should be defunded.

The rally had been planned to include a presentation of the arrest numbers to city officials, but Denton said City Hall had decided to close for the day.

Attendees at a rally to defund the Glens Falls Police Department speak with police officers and protesters outside City Hall on Monday.

After that, the rally returned to City Park, but as of 5 p.m. were planning to return to City Hall.

Calls to Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall and Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon were not returned Monday.

