‘Woofs for Warriors’: Veteran cycles cross-country for service dog

Army Veteran Jimmy Thomas is cycling cross-country to bring awareness for Woofs for Warriors, the nonprofit organization that matches dogs with veterans who are in need of an emotional support or service dog.

Jimmy is a graduate of the program – that’s how he got his best friend Boots.

He plans to start the two month trip next week, beginning in Oregon and ending at the Albany VA Stratton.

Follow along as we follow Jimmy’s trip cross-country! To learn more about Woofs for Warriors, visit their website.