Woodstock 50 looking for new venue as WGI cancels, county officials ‘disappointed’

UPDATE: It’s officially over. During Monday’s meeting, the Schuyler County Legislature officially put an end to the permit seeker process. County Administrator Timothy O’Hearn says they are disappointed, but not surprised.

“Obviously we were disappointed by the news. We were looking forward as a community, as a county to hosting an iconic event. It’s not meant to be, obviously. The news didn’t come as a complete surprise, given the planning issues, and the lack of progress being made on the promotion side.”

O’Hearn says the county will look for other ways to promote the area.

_______________________________________________________________

Watkins Glen International has terminated their contract with Woodstock 50, according to a statement released Monday afternoon.

Watkins Glen International terminated the site license for Woodstock pursuant to provisions of the contract. As such, WGI will not be hosting the Woodstock 50 Festival.

Woodstock 50 responded with the following statement Monday evening:

“We confirm that we will not be moving forward with Watkins Glen as a venue for Woodstock 50. We are in discussions with another venue to host Woodstock 50 on August 16th—18th and look forward to sharing the new location when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks.”

WGI is one of several organizations that has pulled their support for the festival, joining former financier Dentsu Aegis and the production company Superfly.

New York State Department of Health Officials tell 18 News that the required permits were still on hold.

Dentsu Aegis announced the festival’s cancelation in late April after tickets were not sold on their scheduled release date of Earth Day.

A judge later ruled that the former financier could not cancel the festival, but that they could keep approximately $18 million in disputed funds.

Co-founder Michael Lang has insisted that the festival will go on as planned from August 16-18.

18 News will have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.