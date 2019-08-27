Woodstock 50 lineup, documents released by Vice

(WETM) – A site map, music lineup, and prohibited items list were among the trove of documents released by Vice on Tuesday featuring what could have been for Woodstock 50.

The defunct concert originally set for Watkins Glen International in August fell through after financier Dentsu Aegis pulled their support and canceled the festival on April 29.

WGI pulled their support after a missed payment from Woodstock 50 organizers, forcing the concert to explore options in Vernon Downs and Maryland before ultimately canceling the festival.

One of the documents shows what would have been the lineup of artists, some of which had signed and others who were still in negotiations.

Courtesy Vice

Jay-Z, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, and Imagine Dragons were set to play, while Kacey Musgraves, Kings of Leon, The Black Crowes, or Beck were offered the opportunity to play.

“We really wanted Kacey Musgraves,” Woodstock 50 organizer, Susan Cronin, told VICE.

The public safety plan, which was criticized by many, featured a “do not bring” list that included outside food/beverages, coolers, glass, and drugs.

Woodstock 50 organizers originally told 18 News that coolers would be allowed at Watkins Glen International.

Courtesy Vice

Documents also show that Woodstock 50 purchased $28,000 worth of Narcan, a drug used to revive people who have overdosed.

Woodstock 50 would have also spent $457,000 on 700 porta potty rentals, which would have been one stall for every 90 people attending.

More on the defunct festival can be found on Vice.