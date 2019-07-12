Woodstock 50 has its permit application denied again

FILE – This March 30, 2004 file photo, shows the grand stands at Vernon Downs in Verona, N.Y. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is among the local officials and residents expressing concerns about upstate New York’s Vernon Downs harness track and casino hosting the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival Aug. 16-18. Vernon Downs could host up to 65,000 people, as opposed to the 150,000 planned for Watkins Glen, and it would not feature camping. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli, File)

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After filing an appeal and submitting a new permit application, Woodstock 50’s push to hold the festival at Vernon Downs has been shot down by the town yet again.

Promoters are now requesting this be reviewed by the town planning board. That is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.



Promoters with the festival had reapplied for a permit on Thursday to hold the event at Vernon Downs next month. However, the permit was denied, yet again. All of this comes after the Town of Vernon first denied their application for a permit on Tuesday.

As the festival saga continues, the timeline is tight, which is part of the reason why the promoters’ application to have the venue at Vernon Downs was denied in the first place.

The dates for the festival are supposed to be August 16 – 18. But the town rules state that because the festival expects to bring in 65,000 people, a temporary permit must be submitted 120 days before the event.

The first application to the Vernon Code Enforcement Office was submitted June 18, not within that deadline. In total, six applications were rejected.

Woodstock 50 released this statement:

Woodstock 50 looks forward to formally presenting in person its application to the Town of Vernon at a meeting that officials agreed late Thursday to scheduled imminently, once they have had sufficient time to review our exhaustive plan.