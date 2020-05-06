Woodland Hill Montessori School students create rainbow cards for local nurses

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of National Nurses Week, one local school is using a classroom project as a way to say thank you to the nurses in their community.

Woodland Hills Montessori School Art Teacher Megan Stasi, in collaboration with local hospitals, has given 1st through 8th grade students the task of creating cards and artwork with a rainbow theme.

Stasi telling NEWS10 the students embraced the assignment, loving the opportunity to honor and thank the nurses in their community.

Below is a slideshow of some of the students’ cards:

For the project, Stasi gave instructions remotely and asked the students, with help from their parents, to mail their cards to Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital.

According to NursingWorld.org, National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

