Wood water mains hundreds of years old found in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Wooden water main pipes were removed by the City of Albany Water Department while they were doing some work near City Hall. They said the wooden water mains are a throwback to the late 1700s.

Tree trunks bored through the center were laid end to end, sending water from the Maezlandtkill, northwest of Albany, to a reservoir at Columbia and Stueben Streets. The Maezlandtkill was used as a water source from 1797 to the 1920s.

The County Courthouse occupies the site where the reservoir was located and eventually, the wooden mains were replaced with cast-iron pipes. The pond at Wolfert’s Roost Country Club is still fed by the Maezlandtkill.

Albany’s Water Department announced the discovery, posting pictures on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday.