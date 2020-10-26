Wood Theater cuts staff to part-time as pandemic furthers “dire situation”

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a normal year, at least 150 events would have been held at the Charles R. Wood Theater, from concerts to theatre productions and more. This year, the number has stayed at zero.

Now the theater has opted to cut their staff to 40 percent of their normal hours per week, and is asking for community help to stay afloat into future years, as COVID-19 keeps the doors closed.

The Adirondack Theatre Festival, whose shows are usually hosted at the historic downtown theater, has done its part to help, by selling tickets through their box office for their “In the Box Entertainment” virtual show series. They have a holiday talent show scheduled as well, as one of a list of ways to help listed on the theater’s website.

