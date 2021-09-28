Women’s March rally scheduled for October 2 in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Women’s March: Rally for Abortion Justice is being held October 2 in Albany. The rally is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at West Capitol Park.
The rally is to oppose bans on abortion in the wake of the Texas abortion ban. The law bans abortions after six weeks, when most women don’t know they’re pregnant yet.
The rally will include Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood staff members, supporters, volunteers, elected officials, and advocates.
“We must fight city by city, state by state, to ensure that people can still access the health care they need,” said Chelly Hegan, President/CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood.
Speakers are the rally include:
- Kristen Dart, Political Director of Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts
- Chelly Hegan, President/CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood
- El Evelyn, WSW Program Coordinator from In Our Own Voices
- Luz Marquez Benbow, Activist,
- Jasmin Ahmed, Youth Health Promoter from UHPP
- Mayor Kathy Sheehan
- Assemblymember Didi Barrett
This 2021 Women’s March is one of many taking place in all 50 states to rally against abortion bans.
