Women’s March rally in Saratoga Springs on October 2

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Women’s March Rally for Abortion Justice is scheduled to take place in Saratoga Springs on Saturday at noon. Similar marches are taking place nationwide on October 2, including one at West Capitol Park in Albany.
The rally is to oppose bans on abortion in the wake of the Texas abortion ban. The law bans abortions after six weeks, when most women don’t know they’re pregnant yet.
The rally is taking place at Congress Park near the Spirit of Life statue. Organizers said the rally will be followed by a march down Broadway to City Hall, looping back to Congress park.
Speakers at the event include:
- Thearse McCalmon, Schenectady City Council Candidate
- Tara N. Gaston, Saratoga Springs City Supervisor
- Bridie Farrell, Congressional Candidate for NY-21
- Nicole Margiasso, Director of Organizing, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York
- Emma Anthes, local Saratoga Springs student
- Maggie Anthes, local Saratoga Springs student
- Mikayla Foster, Black Abolitionist Directive
- Meaghan McEntree, Saratoga Pride
- Chandler Merrisa Hickenbottom, Saratoga Black Lives Matter
- Gherian Foster-Wilkins, Be A Leader
- Samira Sangare, Saratoga Black Lives Matter
The Saratoga 2021 Women’s March is co-sponsored by Saratoga, Warren, Washington Progressive Action, Moxxi Women’s Foundation, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Saratoga Unites, Saratoga BLM, and Saratoga Pride.
