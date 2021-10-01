Women’s March rally in Saratoga Springs on October 2

Protestors rally during the Women’s March at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Women’s March Rally for Abortion Justice is scheduled to take place in Saratoga Springs on Saturday at noon. Similar marches are taking place nationwide on October 2, including one at West Capitol Park in Albany.

The rally is to oppose bans on abortion in the wake of the Texas abortion ban. The law bans abortions after six weeks, when most women don’t know they’re pregnant yet.

The rally is taking place at Congress Park near the Spirit of Life statue. Organizers said the rally will be followed by a march down Broadway to City Hall, looping back to Congress park.

Speakers at the event include:

Thearse McCalmon, Schenectady City Council Candidate

Tara N. Gaston, Saratoga Springs City Supervisor

Bridie Farrell, Congressional Candidate for NY-21

Nicole Margiasso, Director of Organizing, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York

Emma Anthes, local Saratoga Springs student

Maggie Anthes, local Saratoga Springs student

Mikayla Foster, Black Abolitionist Directive

Meaghan McEntree, Saratoga Pride

Chandler Merrisa Hickenbottom, Saratoga Black Lives Matter

Gherian Foster-Wilkins, Be A Leader

Samira Sangare, Saratoga Black Lives Matter

The Saratoga 2021 Women’s March is co-sponsored by Saratoga, Warren, Washington Progressive Action, Moxxi Women’s Foundation, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Saratoga Unites, Saratoga BLM, and Saratoga Pride.