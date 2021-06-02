Women’s Health Wednesday: Intermittent fasting for pandemic weight loss

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the vaccine program gives new hope to tamping down the Covid-19 pandemic in this country, another health crisis looms. America is experiencing staggering weight gain–all from the last 12 months.

It’s reported that 42% of adults say they’ve gained more weight than intended and on average, 26 pounds. This weight gain was triggered in part by stress and isolation of the last year.

According to Dr. Mehmet Oz, this is particularly worrisome since our nation’s collective obesity made us more vulnerable to the virus in the first place. It’s time for all of us to take back control of our health and if you’re wondering, “Where do I start?” Dr. Oz is sharing “System Oz” – his lifestyle plan that he says has helped thousands already.