ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just ahead of World Heart Day, on Friday, we’re talking about the unique challenges women face when it comes to their heart health.

Dr. Rebecca Phillip of Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons joins us for this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday. She shares ways women can get to know their hearts and better identify when there is an issue.

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death for women in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, research shows only about half of the female population are aware of that.

Knowing the signs, symptoms and risk factors can help.