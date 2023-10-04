SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, women have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer.

Mammograms can be used to check for breast cancer in women who have no signs or symptoms of the disease. It’s a tool that helps with early detection which can make a big difference in treatment.

In this weeks Women’s Health Wednesday, we talk with Jacqueline Montgomery MSN, RN the Interim Chief Nursing Officer with Ellis Medicine about the importance of getting a mammogram.

Ellis Medicine is an affiliate member of the Roswell Park Care Network. Roswell Park follows the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines that recommend annual screenings for women starting at age 40.

NEWS10 ABC will be live at the Bellevue Woman’s Center on Wednesday, October 11 to celebrate “Mammothon” week with the goal of scheduling 250 mammograms. To schedule an appointment at Ellis Medicine or Bellevue Woman’s Center, you can go to roswellatellis.com/mammothon or call 518.246.1000.