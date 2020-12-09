Women’s Health: Staying heart healthy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Women who engaged in 30 minutes of moderate walking a day had a reduced risk of hypertension, according to researchers from the University of Buffalo. The paper published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension said women who did not get 30 minutes of moderate exercise through walking but instead walked two miles per hour still have a reduced risk of hypertension.

MedicalXpress looked at the University of Buffalo’s study in addition to a study from Women’s Health Initiative published in another American Heart Association journal, Circulation: Heart Failure. That study found postmenopausal women between the ages of 50-79 who sat or laid down for more than nine and a half hours were at a 42% higher risk of developing heart failure.

In September NEWS10’s Christina Arangio spoke with Dr. Mehmet Oz who said the biggest health issue women fail to pay attention to is their movement throughout the day. He said women should get daily exercise, even if only for a few minutes.

Increasing movement can be as easy as parking further away from the entrance at malls or shopping centers, taking the stairs at work, or going for a fast-paced walk, he said.

Risk of hospitalization from heart failure for postmenopausal women based on the amount of time being sedentary compared to postmenopausal women who sat for less than six and a half hours

Women who sat or laid down six to nine and a half hours had a 15% higher risk.

Women who sat or laid down more than nine and a half hours had a 42% higher risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said inactivity is more prevalent among women than men in the U.S. More than 60% of women in the U.S. do not get the recommended daily physical activity and more than 25% of women aren’t active.