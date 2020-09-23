Women’s health: Dr. Oz says women need to be mindful of daily activity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In an interview with NEWS10’s Christina Arangio, Dr. Mehmet Oz says the biggest health issue women fail to pay attention to is their movement throughout the day. He says because being sedentary is linked to obesity, a general feeling of being unwell, and poor overall health which can all affect longevity, women should get some exercise even if only a few minutes a day.

Longer periods of sitting or laying down increase a woman’s chance of suffering from cardiovascular disease, heart attack, or stroke, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). They say the risk of developing cardiovascular disease decreases by 12% when women reduce the amount of time spent being sedentary by an hour a day.

Increasing movement can be as easy as parking further away from the entrance at malls or shopping centers, taking the stairs at work, or going for a fast-paced walk, Dr. Oz says. NIH researchers say a little movement often and throughout the day can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says exercise does not need to be strenuous in order to be valuable to a woman’s health. They say daily moderate exercise like taking a 30-minute brisk walk or jogging for 15-20 minutes is beneficial.

Christina Arangio’s interview with Dr. Oz

