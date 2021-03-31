Women’s Health: Advances in lung cancer treatment

This 1964 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a lung tissue specimen from a patient with adenocarcinoma of the lung. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, researchers reported the largest-ever decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, and they are crediting advances in the treatment of lung tumors. Most lung cancer cases are tied to smoking, and decades of declining smoking rates means lower rates of lung cancer diagnoses and deaths. (Dr. Ellis/Emory University, Department of Pathology/CDC via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Between 80% and 85% of all lung cancer cases are considered to be non-small cell cancer, according to Harvard Medical School. There is a new treatment on the horizon that could improve outcomes, as NEWS10’s Christina Arangio found out when she talked to Dr. Hossein Borghaei.

The treatment is specifically for lung cancer patients with non-small cell cancer with the Kirsten rat sarcoma (KRAS) mutation. The FDA is currently completing its review of the treatment, said Dr. Borghaei, a thoracic medical oncologist in Philadelphia.

Lung cancer risk factors

Smoking

Secondhand or passive smoking

Alcohol

Air pollution

Occupational exposures

Genetics

Source: Research from the Mayo Clinic

Symptoms

Cough that persists and worsens over time

Persistent chest pain

Coughing up blood

Shortness of breath, wheezing, or hoarseness

Difficulty swallowing

Recurring pneumonia or bronchitis

Swelling of the neck or face

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Fatigue

Source: Harvard Medical School

The KRAS mutation is more likely to occur in people of Western European descent and current or former smokers, but it’s not definite. Approximately 20% to 25% of lung cancer cases have some kind of KRAS mutation, according to the American Lung Association.

A KRAS mutation is an error in a normal cell protein. The mutation causes abnormal cell growth, which leads to cancer. The American Lung Association said a KRAS mutation can be found through comprehensive next-generation sequencing using tumor tissue obtained by a biopsy and a liquid biopsy.

Up to date information on the latest research in lung cancer and lung cancer treatment can be found on the Lung Cancer Foundation of America’s website.